Timothy McVay again convicted of the murder of Carrie Olson after appeal denied

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- After a four-year process, Timothy McVay will spend the next 40 years in prison.

Days before his sentencing in October of 2015, Timothy McVay’s lawyers filed a motion to have his conviction dismissed.

Now, 4-years later McVay was again convicted of murder and concealment of a homicidal death during the appeal process. The Third District Appellate Court affirmed the murder conviction handed down in 2015.

Monday, August 19, The Rock Island States Attorney announced McVay had been convicted of killing Carrie Olson after a bench trial.

According to the court order, McVay was sentenced to 40 years in prison, he is set to be released in 2054.

According to the court order, McVay’s convictions were upheld “because the crimes were proven beyond a reasonable doubt by the circumstantial evidence.”