Suspect fled, no one injured in East Moline armed robbery

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- The East Moline Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, August 17.

One suspect demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint at Stop and Shop Convenience Store at 702 17th Avenue, East Moline around 11 a.m., according to a press release posted on the City of East Moline Police Department Facebook page. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Police conducted a search of the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.