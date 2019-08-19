Munchie Mondays: Fried Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- We are remembering the late singer Elvis Presley by eating fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches. That was his favorite snack.

Presley died of a heart attack 42 years ago on August 16, 1997. Friday marked the anniversary of his death. He was 42 years old.

The singer was known for many hits, including "Jailhouse Rock" and "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Elvis liked to eat different sandwiches during his career, including this one. News 8's Jonathan Ketz and Storm Track 8 meteorologist tried just the basics: peanut butter and bananas, and we broke out the stove for this one.

Click on the video to find out if they liked the famous snack. You can also get the recipe for the sandwich by clicking here.