Chicago native arrested for 2 armed robberies in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Chicago man has been arrested for the armed robbery of two gas stations according to local police.

On Monday, August 19 the Burlington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Chicago resident on multiple charges related to an August 5 armed robbery of the Gasland located at 1003 Summer Street and the August 18 armed robbery of the Gasland located at 1703 Mt. Pleasant Street.

A firearm has been confiscated and additional arrests are pending.-Chief of Police Dennis Kramer

Anthony Leavele Adams, 26, was charged with

  • 2 counts of robbery 1st degree, a class b felony
  • 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a class d felony
  • 1 count of possession of a controlled substance

 

Anthony Adams is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information pertaining to these robberies is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

