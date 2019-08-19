× Chicago native arrested for 2 armed robberies in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Chicago man has been arrested for the armed robbery of two gas stations according to local police.

On Monday, August 19 the Burlington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Chicago resident on multiple charges related to an August 5 armed robbery of the Gasland located at 1003 Summer Street and the August 18 armed robbery of the Gasland located at 1703 Mt. Pleasant Street.

A firearm has been confiscated and additional arrests are pending.-Chief of Police Dennis Kramer

Anthony Leavele Adams, 26, was charged with

2 counts of robbery 1st degree, a class b felony

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a class d felony

1 count of possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Adams is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.