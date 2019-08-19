Bettendorf shooting victim identified as 28-year-old Brittany Wilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Bettendorf Police Department released the name of the store clerk shot and killed at a convenience store at the corner of 53rd Avenue and 18th Street was 28-year-old Brittany Wilson from Donahue, Iowa. She was shot during an armed robbery Saturday night around 5:40 PM.

Monday morning was the first day the Big 10 Mart was open with people pumping gas and buying items at the convenience store.

Glenn Hasken, the Chief Operation Officer of Molo Companies in Dubuque, oversees the Big 10 Marts in the area and says he wants employees and customers to return to their normal routine, which is why he decided to open the store Monday.

What remains from the weekend is a small memorial of flowers tied to a tree in memory of Wilson who started as a cashier back in May.

Hasken released a statement on behalf of Molo Companies saying:

“Molo Companies takes the safety of its team members, customers, and facilities very seriously. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our lost team member, her family and friends, and for the Molo Companies’ family.”

Counselors have been on site at the Big 10 Mart location talking with workers who may be dealing with trauma.

Bettendorf Police are still investigating the shooting. They are looking into surveillance video to identify the shooter.