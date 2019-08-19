2 Davenport teens charged as adults after armed robbery, police say

Posted 4:28 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:17PM, August 19, 2019

ELDRIDGE, Iowa- 2 Davenport teens robbed a 15-year-old at gunpoint but were caught shortly after, police say.

Police say on Monday, August 19, a 15-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint on the 900 block of West Maple Court in Eldridge Iowa.

According to police, two 17-year-old boys approached the 15-year-old and flashed a black revolver, then they demanded money and his cell phone.

Afterward, the pair fled towards Davenport.

Police stopped the car in the 300 block of West Slopertown road and found a loaded black 22. revolver as well as cash in the car.

The boys were arrested and charged with 1st-degree robbery, going armed with intent, and carrying weapons.

The two are being charged as adults and are now in the Scott County Jail.

