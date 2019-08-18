One man shot and killed in Rock Island after reports of shots fired on 7th St

Posted 10:12 pm, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01PM, August 18, 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Rock Island Police Department responded to the 600 block of 7th St. to a call of shots fired.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an adult male outside a house with a gunshot wound.  The victim was transported to UnityPoint Health Trinity in Rock Island where he was later pronounced dead.

Rock Island Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with more information to the case should contact Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500.

