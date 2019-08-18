Man shoots Taco Bell employee after asked to pull forward in drive-thru

OKLAHOMA CITY – A verbal altercation between a customer and employee at a northwest Oklahoma City Taco Bell landed the employee in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said they were called to the Taco Bell around 1 a.m. Saturday.

An employee asked a customer to pull forward in the drive-thru. The customer argued but eventually pulled forward. Upon doing so, he pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

