Confirmed tornado touchdown near Grand Mound, Iowa Sunday

GRAND MOUND, Iowa — A National Weather Service team from the Quad Cities concluded that an EF-0 tornado touched down just 2.8 miles southwest of Grand Mound, Iowa in Clinton County early Sunday morning.

Survey teams found damage consistent with a downburst-induced tornado that briefly spun up on the eastern edge of private property. Numerous tree branches were down and one tree was uprooted completely. The home sustained trim and shingle damage with one broken window. Grass was splattered on the garage and wind-driven hail was also seen on the west side of the home. No injuries were reported. The tornado traveled a tenth of a mile and had a maximum width of 20 yards, lasting about one minute.

EF-0 tornadoes are considered weak on the Enhanced Fujita scale with winds of 65 to 85 miles per hour. The Quad Cities typically sees several EF-0 rated tornadoes each year.