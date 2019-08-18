× Bernie Sanders to make Iowa stops on campaign trail this week

Bernie Sanders is returning to Iowa, making stops in several cities across the state as part of the 2020 Presidential race. The Vermont senator turned Presidential candidate will be touring the state from Monday, August 19th to Wednesday, August 21st, hosting many forums and community gatherings. Some of the included cities include Davenport, West Branch, Des Moines, among many others.

This comes after Sanders made previous stops in the state earlier in the month and spoke at the Iowa State Fair.

Sanders’ event schedule, as provided by the campaign, is as follows:

Monday, August 19th

10:30 a.m. Labor Town Hall: The Crisis Facing The Middle Class with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Large Meeting Hall, Davenport Public Library, 321 N Main St, Davenport, IA 52801

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

12:00 p.m. Davenport Office Barnstorm with Sen. Bernie Sanders

4436 North Brady Street, Suite 103, Davenport, IA 52806

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

3:00 p.m. Cedar County for Bernie Ice Cream Social with Sen. Bernie Sanders

326 North 4th St, West Branch, IA 52358

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

7:00 p.m. Field of Dreams Press and Staff Softball Game with Sen. Bernie Sanders

The Field of Dreams, 28995 Lansing Road, Dyersville, IA 52040

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Please bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Parking available on site.

Tuesday, August 20th

10:00 a.m. Storm Lake Breakfast with Bernie

Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave N, Storm Lake, IA 50588

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

1:00 p.m. Okoboji Ice Cream Social with Sen. Bernie Sanders

The Waterfront Event Center – Gazebo Lawn, 610 Linden Drive Arnolds Park, IA 51331

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

5:00 p.m. Frank LaMere Native American Forum with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St, Sioux City, IA 51101

Information for the public: This is a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased here and an RSVPis encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

7:00 p.m. Sioux City Office Rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders

409 Nebraska St, Sioux City, IA 51101

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Wednesday, August 21st

12:00 p.m. Iowa AFL-CIO Convention with Sen. Bernie Sanders

The Meadow, 1 Prairie Meadows Dr, Altoona, IA 50009

Information for the public: This is a private event for AFL-CIO members only.

2:30 p.m. Town Hall on the Health Care Crisis with Sen. Bernie Sanders

Central Library, 1000 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.