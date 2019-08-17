× Tracking a cluster of showers and thunderstorms overnight

Plenty of broken cloudiness followed by some sun was enough to hold temperatures around the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers and thundershowers have also popped up on cue across the area, which will be the case for a small handful of hometowns heading into the evening hours. Have the umbrella on stand by if your plans take you outside for a long period of time. Lows tonight will remain warm with temperatures around the 70 degree mark.

Next cluster of showers and thunderstorms is still on track Sunday morning. This disturbance will quickly give way to several dry hours before an isolated batch of showers arrive that night. Like today, just enough dry hours will allow highs to reach around the mid 80s.

The start of the new week still looks pretty warm and humid as the area will be on the periphery of the hot dome of air just to our south. For now, upper 80s look common both Monday and Tuesday before some isolated showers and thunderstorms push in Tuesday night. This will take away the heat and humidity for the rest of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

