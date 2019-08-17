Sterling Newman Football Preview

Posted 11:14 pm, August 17, 2019, by

Sterling Newman has a new head coach for the first time in 39 years.  Brandon Kreczmer takes over the Comets, but not mush will change with the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.