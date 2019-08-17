Peter Fonda dies at 79

Posted 11:41 am, August 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES – “Easy Rider” star and veteran actor Peter Fonda has died at 79, according to TMZ.

Fonda, the younger brother of Jane Fonda, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, his family told People. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer, according to the statement.

The family requested privacy to “mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man.”

Fonda’s death comes just after the 50th anniversary of “Easy Rider,” which was celebrated July 14, and a screening was being planned for Sept.

He was nominated for a Best Screenplay Oscar for his work on “Easy Rider” and also received a Best Actor nomination for his part in “Ulee’s Gold.”
