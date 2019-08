× HAPPENING NOW: Death investigation at gas station in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Scott County Sheriff is assisting Bettendorf Police in a death investigation involving a gunshot at the BP gas station and Big 10 Mart on 53rd St. and 18th St. in Bettendorf. The police said they are not sure whether the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Witnesses at the scene said it happened at around 5 o’clock Saturday evening.

This is a developing situation. News Eight has a crew on the scene.