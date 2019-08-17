Central DeWitt Football Preview

Posted 11:12 pm, August 17, 2019, by

Central DeWitt is ready to capitalize on their first winning season in seven years.  The Sabers are excited for year number two under Head Coach Ryan Streets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.