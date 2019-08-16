× YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why the trade war continues despite the stock market sell off

MOLINE, Illinois— Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds dipped below the yield on the two-year bond — the first time since 2007 or before the Great Recession. Both were hovering around 1.58% as of late Wednesday afternoon. August 14.

If you’re wondering why President Donald Trump’s continuing to escalate the trade war with China though, Quad Cities Investment Group Advisor Mark Grywacheski says it’s because the U.S. still has leverage over the country. He says the U.S. is still in a much better position than China.

