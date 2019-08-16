YOUR HEALTH: An EpiPen for the wrist?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas – An undergraduate college class project could be medicine's next big thing.

Five students at Houston's Rice University created an EpiPen that you can wear on your wrist. This way the medicine is always accessible for people with allergies.

The idea came from one student's personal story.

When Albert Han began studying engineering at Rice University in Houston, he met a new group of friends.

They clicked instantly.

"As we kind of got to know each other better and worked with each other more we were able to complement each other's strengths and weaknesses."

So when one of the friends, Justin Tang, explained that he has a severe peanut allergy and that it's bulky to carry an EpiPen everywhere, these friends put their mind to the task.

"I was like 'OK, that's bold and ambitious' and like the scope of that project is pretty large," said Rice University Engineering Design lecturer Deidre Hunter, a member of the team.

The idea was to create an injection device so portable that it could fit in a watch.

For weeks they worked on the design creating a prototype that could fold in three pieces. And when it finally came down to put it all together, EpiWear was born.

"That was a very, I guess, exciting moment for us because, I guess, coming from scratch," Albert Han remembered.

HOW IT WORKS: The EpiWear is a trifold device with a spring-activated injection system that is designed to deliver the same amount of epinephrine (0.3 milliliters) as currently available devices.

"We didn't actually expect anything to work, honestly," said Han.

According to a 2018 survey published in "Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology", even though 89% of patients fill their prescriptions only 44 percent said they actually carry epinephrine on them.

"Those first two moments of having an allergic reaction are like the most vital and critical," Hunter explained.

Han hopes their device will change that statistic, helping thousands of people and one close friend.

The students said they plan to finalize their design and then apply for FDA approval.

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Jim Mertens at jim.mertens@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.