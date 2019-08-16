× Tracking a couple of shower/thunderstorm chances this weekend

A seasonally warm day to end the work week as temperatures returned to the low to even mid 80s this afternoon. With the exception of some very isolated showers in parts of our viewing area, conditions will remain dry heading into most of the night with lows around the low to mid 60s.

By sunrise, a cluster of thunderstorms will be tracking just to our south from northern Missouri through central Illinois. The farther north and the coverage becomes widely scattered. This is an event that will end later Saturday morning allowing temperatures to warm well into the 80s.

The next disturbance is still on track to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning with the local area in a much better coverage for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll dry out quickly the rest of Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Hot and humid air will force its way back into our forecast both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

