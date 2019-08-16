NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Reuse Those Pool Noodles!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer may be winding down, but the fun doesn't have to!

If you have some pool noodles laying around about to gather some winter dust, we have a couple of crafts for you to try from Nailed It or Failed It on Friday, August 16th:

1) Pom Pom Shooter

WATCH OUT! All it takes is a little bit of a pool noodle, a balloon, some duct tape, and "ammo" to make this craft. Click on the video above to see how they turned out and click on the video below for a good laugh:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2) Drink Carrier

For the few weekends we have left of pool season, this is a creative way to get your drink to float in the water. You only need two things - part of a pool noodle and a knife - plus a drink, of course! This craft is a little more complicated - and requires an adult to use the knife - so check out the video below to see how we did it:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktail of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday was "Lemon Meringue Pie Day" so we decided to celebrate today with a "Lemon Meringue Pie Cocktail." It's simple to make and you might have all of the ingredients in your kitchen.

You'll need:

2 graham crackers, crushed into crumbs

1 lemon wedge

1 1/3 cup of lemonade

1/2 cup of vodka

2 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk

Rub the rim of your glasses with the lemon wedge. Place the rim of the glass in the crumbs to coat the edge.

Add lemonade, vodka, and sweetened milk to a cocktail shaker with a bit of ice. Shake well.

Strain into prepared glasses. Garnish with an extra lemon wedge. Serve immediately and enjoy!