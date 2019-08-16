How to get a grant if your home was impacted by the QC flood of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- People have not only donated their time to help those impacted by the months of flooding, with sandbagging and clean up, but with money as well. Starting August 16th, 2019, QC Community Foundation is passing out some of the money collected.

So far, more than $210,000 has been raised for those impacted by the flood. Now, a grant of $51,405 to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation will assist homeowners with debris removal, clean-up, deconstruction, and repairs.

"It's wonderful that because of people in the Quad Cities that gave over $210,000 to the QC Disaster Recovery Fund and the organizations that are stepping forward to provide the help, that we can find solutions to people's problems and we have the funding to go with it." QC Community Foundation Vice President of Grantmaking Kelly Thompson said.

A project coordinator from Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will be assigned to those families who apply. This is not a cash grant, instead volunteers and the cost of repairs will be paid for with the grant.

Of the $210,000 that has been raised for the fund, more than $101,000 has been granted out so far. Click here to donate or visit the Community Foundation’s office at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, in Bettendorf.

Click Here to apply for grant money and assistance from Habitat for Humanity.

They are also looking for volunteers to help with the new grant. To volunteer, click here.