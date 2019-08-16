× Galesburg announces new chief of police, an Illinois native

GALESBURG, Illinois- Galesburg will have a new police chief after the previous chief of 36 years steps down.

According to the City of Galesburg, a new captain has been selected.

Captain Russell Idle will fill the position of Galesburg Police Chief, effective September 9, 2019. Idle replaces long-time Chief, David Christensen, who has worked for the Galesburg Police Department (GPD) for over 36 years and served as Police Chief since 2006. Christensen announced his upcoming retirement in May 2019, kicking off an extensive search process for the ideal candidate to fulfill the role.

Captain. Idle began his career in law enforcement with the Galesburg Police Department and has worked for GPD for 25 years. He has served as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and was promoted to captain in February 2018.

As a sergeant and lieutenant, Idle provided leadership for both the patrol division and staff and services division. As captain, he served as the division head of staff and services.

According to officials, Idle was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois, and received his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in law enforcement and justice administration. He attended the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and will attend the FBI National Academy in October 2019.

He resides in Galesburg with his wife, Nichole, and their five children: Tyler, Drew, Ryan, Justin, and Mallory. Idle is involved in the community, including a year of service on the Knox County Board, advisor of the Galesburg Police Explorers for 10 years, serving on the Galesburg Police Pension Board for six years, member of the Galesburg Lions Club, and President of Galesburg Youth Baseball.

“I’m very honored to have been chosen to fulfill this role,” stated Idle. “I’ve had the privilege to learn from great leaders within the Police Department and I’m looking forward to utilizing that knowledge to lead the department and continue to serve the Galesburg community as Police Chief.”