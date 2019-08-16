Construction to begin on several Rock Island streets, what that means for you
ROCK ISLAND- The city says downtown construction is set to begin, and it will cause traffic delays.
Beginning Monday, August 19, work will begin in several locations downtown. The locations are between 18th Street and 20th Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue. Parking will be impacted and motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling in these areas.
The city says to expect travel delays during the construction at or near these locations.
Pending favorable weather and commencement, completion of work and the restoration of normal traffic will be accomplished by Monday, August 26th. Please follow all posted construction signs for detour directions as needed, and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zones. The City of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience due to this road work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public