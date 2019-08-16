× Construction to begin on several Rock Island streets, what that means for you

ROCK ISLAND- The city says downtown construction is set to begin, and it will cause traffic delays.

Beginning Monday, August 19, work will begin in several locations downtown. The locations are between 18th Street and 20th Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue. Parking will be impacted and motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling in these areas.

The city says to expect travel delays during the construction at or near these locations.