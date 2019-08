× Ben Butterworth Parkway detour coming soon

MOLINE, Illinois- I-74 construction is forcing a detour on the East end of the Ralph B. Birks Bike Trail.

According to the city, due to I-74 construction, a detour will be implemented on the East end of the Ralph B. Birks Bike Trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway in “the near future.”

Trail users will be redirected with arrows and signage indicating the detour.