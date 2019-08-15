Wheel of Misfortune; Christopher Baker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, August 15, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 39-year-old Christopher Baker. He's 5' 9", 175 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He is wanted by Silvis Police for aggravated battery and two counts of domestic battery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.