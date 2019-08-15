× Viola man arrested on child pornography and sexual assault charges

VIOLA, Illinois– A Viola man was arrested on child pornography and sexual assault charges following an investigation by Illinois State Police (ISP) and Viola Police Department.

James E. Haley, 44, was arrested Thursday, August 15, 2019 after an ISP investigation uncovered digital child pornography, according to a press release from the agency.

After receiving sexual abuse accusations against Haley and information that he was allegedly manufacturing child pornography, Viola police requested help with the investigation from ISP on June 13, according to the press release.

Haley is charged with one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to the Mercer County State Attorney’s Office. He is also charged with 14 counts of child pornography.

Haley is accused of committing the criminal charges in 2014 and 2015 against a single victim who was 15-years-old at the time, according to court records from the attorney’s office.

ISP asks that anyone who has additional information to call 309-948-4818.

Tips on child exploitation or child pornography can also be reported anonymously through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com, or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 582-3500 or mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com.