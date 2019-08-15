× Shower/thunderstorm chances for the upcoming weekend. Not a total washout for outdoor plans

Very refreshing air for a second straight day as temperatures are expected to reach around the 80 degree mark.

By tonight, one of several disturbances will be tracking in from the west as we head into the upcoming weekend, resulting in a few showers and thunderstorms for the area. The first will arrive well after midnight with scattered coverage before ending by mid-morning on Friday.

Over-night lows are in the 60s and highs on Friday will reach the lower 80s as skies briefly improve for the rest of the day.

The scattered to isolated coverage continues Friday night into Saturday morning before the final wave arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Bottom line, not a total washout for outdoor plans but do plan accordingly. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s this weekend before the heat and humidity bakes the area with lower 90s to start the brand new week.

-Chief meteorologist James Zahara

