On A Mother Level: Sports Dads

Denise sits down with sports anchor Matt Randazzo to talk about the early days of his career, teaching his kids how to curse, and why he thinks he’s a better dad than Tom Brady. Denise shares what she admires most about the Randazzo family and what sport she wants her boys to play.
