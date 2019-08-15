On A Mother Level: Sports Dads

Posted 3:37 pm, August 15, 2019

Denise sits down with sports anchor Matt Randazzo to talk about the early days of his career, teaching his kids how to curse, and why he thinks he’s a better dad than Tom Brady. Denise shares what she admires most about the Randazzo family and what sport she wants her boys to play.

