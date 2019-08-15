× New drought monitor shows worse conditions

The new drought monitor was released this morning, which shows many areas around the Quad Cities now in a moderate drought (D1). Most of central Illinois and central Iowa are still abnormally dry, which you can see in the yellow. Areas that are now in orange are in a level D1 drought. On a five level scale, D1 falls at the second level.

Under this moderate drought, damage to crops and pastures can be expected. Fire risk is higher and stream, river, and reservoir levels are lower. Water shortages are developing or imminent.

Looking at the future weather pattern, more rain is expected in the forecast. Unfortunately, we don’t see the greatest chances for widespread precipitation. We will need a couple good showers and storms to help rebound the land from the dry spell. If we don’t see much rain this week, we have the potential to see the drought continue to worsen or expand.