New drought monitor shows worse conditions

Posted 11:23 am, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, August 15, 2019

The new drought monitor was released this morning, which shows many areas around the Quad Cities now in a moderate drought (D1). Most of central Illinois and central Iowa are still abnormally dry, which you can see in the yellow. Areas that are now in orange are in a level D1 drought. On a five level scale, D1 falls at the second level.

Under this moderate drought, damage to crops and pastures can be expected. Fire risk is higher and stream, river, and reservoir levels are lower. Water shortages are developing or imminent.

Looking at the future weather pattern, more rain is expected in the forecast. Unfortunately, we don’t see the greatest chances for widespread precipitation. We will need a couple good showers and storms to help rebound the land from the dry spell.  If we don’t see much rain this week, we have the potential to see the drought continue to worsen or expand.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.