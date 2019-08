Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois -- The Government Bridge near Arsenal Island will be closed Friday, August 16 for repairs.

The bridge will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the footbridge walkway will remain open.

The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works will be completing the repairs, according to a press release from the U.S. Army Garrison.