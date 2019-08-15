× Burlington man sexually assaults woman at gunpoint in her own home

BURLINGTON, Iowa- A Burlington man tricked a woman into entering her home under false pretenses then he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, according to police.

According to the Burlington Police Department, On Wednesday, August 14, around 12:00 a.m. they began investigating a sexual assault complaint.

They say a woman reported to law enforcement that she had been physically and sexually assaulted at gunpoint at her house on 8th street in Burlington, Iowa.

The assault took place late at night on August 13.

The man was able to enter the victim’s residence through the use of deceit. The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division was able to develop a suspect in the investigation.

On August 15, around 3:37 p.m. Steven Mauck, 37, was arrested in the 1200 block of Linden Street.

He is charged with Sexual abuse – 2nd degree, a class b felony (no bond)

Additional charges are pending.