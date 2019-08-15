Augustana College hires first director of disability services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Augustana College has created a new position in an effort to better serve students that require accommodations.

Kam Williams was hired as the college's first director of disability services. Williams was previously the director of academic support programs & student disability services at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, according to a press release from Ashleigh Johnston, a spokeswoman at Augustana.

“My passion for disability work, service, advocacy, education and training is what attracted me to Augustana,” Williams said in the release. “Making a student smile because they have been heard or helping faculty or administrators understand equity and access from the perspective of disability service means everything to me.”

Williams will be responsible for connecting students with academic accommodations and ensuring accessibility on campus. Johnston said that while this work was already being done by staff, Williams' role will be specifically focused working with the campus community.