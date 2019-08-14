WHAT’S HAPPENING? A Gas Discount, Two-Day Benefit for Dress for Success, and Floatzilla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island, Illinois - This Saturday will be the 10th annual "Floatzilla." It's billed as the largest paddlesport festival on the Mississippi River.

Thousands of paddlers will take to the Mighty Missisippi Saturday morning, with the same destination: Rock Islan's Lake Potter. At 2:00 p.m. there will be a world record attempt for the largest single group of floating boats in one place.

It's not just for the paddlers though. There will be vendors, plenty of food, and entertainment.

Floatzilla is a fundraiser for River Action, which works all year to improve the environment and vitality of the river.

On Thursday's Good Morning Quad Cities, we will be live on the river to showcase some of the great aspects of Floatzilla as we have "Breakfast With..." one of the event organizers.

Moline, Illinois - SAVE THE DATE for WQAD and THE Market's Summer Social!

This two-day benefit takes place on Friday, August 23rd from 4pm-8pm and Saturday, August 24th from 10am-4pm and benefits Dress for Success Quad Cities.

THE Market is a curated collection of vendors who have handmade products and crafted items ranging from home decor to women's clothing and everything in between.

During the Summer Social, you'll have access to more than 60 vendors - plus there's going to be food trucks, live music, and more. THE Market is located at 1800 7th Avenue, inside The Spotlight Theatre and Event Center.

This is a great way to find unique gifts or something special for yourself while helping a really important nonprofit recover from the flood. 100% of your $5 entry fee goes to support Dress for Success Quad Cities.

Aledo, Illinois - If you're looking for a discount on gas, there's a perfect event for residents coming up.

The Mercer County Farm Bureau's holding an event Saturday, August 17, where it's offering $0.25 a gallon off a purchase of ethanol gas. The group's trying to promote ethanol fuel. It says nine out of every ten cars can run on it today.

The event's being held at the Gold Star FS Fast Stop, just east of the city on Highway 17. It goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. I'll be out there. Come out and say hi!