Quad Cities Interfaith group organizes ‘climate crisis rally’

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A group of faith leaders from various religions are organizing a 'climate crisis rally' saying their faith compelled them to act.

Quad Cities Interfaith (QCI) is hosting a rally as a response to climate science reports that indicate those who are already vulnerable, such as lower-income communities, will suffer the most from climate change. Marginalized communities will largely be unable to prepare for or cope with extreme weather a national climate assessment the Trump administration reported last year.

The rally will be held at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island on Sunday, August 25th. There will be speakers from various religious backgrounds and music.

“Our climate is not merely changing, our climate is now in a state of crisis," Metropolitan Community Church Pastor Rev. Rich Hendricks said in a press release. "As faith leaders of many different traditions, we call all of our neighbors here in the Quad Cities to rally with us locally for what is quickly becoming the preeminent global life and justice issue of our lifetime."

QCI is a social justice, nonprofit organization that advocates for causes such as universal access to health care and immigration reform. The organization consists of congregations and community groups from both Illinois and Iowa.

For more information about the rally contact Rev. Hendricks at (563) 940-9630 or richdhendricks@msn.com.