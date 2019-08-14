Pup without a name: Galesburg police ask for help naming new K9

Posted 1:03 pm, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, August 14, 2019

Galesburg police officer Jake Taylor was assigned a new K9 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Photo from Galesburg, IL Police Department Facebook page.

GALESBURG, Illinois — A furry new officer at the Galesburg Police Department is looking for the perfect name.

A K9 was assigned to Officer Jake Taylor on Wednesday and police are asking for name suggestions, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page. Taylor will have plenty of options: Since the photo was posted at 8 a.m., there were more than 300 comments by 1 p.m.

Taylor and the new dog, a boy, will go through 10 weeks of training at an academy to learn how to become a team, post said. The K9 was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels a police service dog facility in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

As expected, some of the name suggestions are police related such as:

  • “Buster..like in BUSTED,” Sami Watson commented.
  • “I love Justice! Also Zeus (God of Law), Axel, Demeanor, Harbin (little shining fighter),” commented Erika Hostens.

and some were pretty clever:

  • “Maslow…. like Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. The second level is safety. He will be fulfilling that need,” Roberta Gates commented .
  • “How about Vaughn? Vaughn and Jake Taylor were a lethal combo in the “Major League” movies,” Bradley Michael commented.
  • “Elwood….then they can be The Blues Brothers, or brothers in blue,” Melissa Gregory Peterson commented.

Others were just doggone silly:

  • Bitey McBiteyourface,” David Porter commented. 
  • “McGruff the Victimless Crime Dog,” Grebmloh Ymerej commented.
  • “Doggy Dog McDogface,” Tom Faulkner commented. 

If you want shoot your shot at naming the K9, leave a comment on the Facebook post and explain why you think it fits!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.