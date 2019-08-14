× Pup without a name: Galesburg police ask for help naming new K9

GALESBURG, Illinois — A furry new officer at the Galesburg Police Department is looking for the perfect name.

A K9 was assigned to Officer Jake Taylor on Wednesday and police are asking for name suggestions, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page. Taylor will have plenty of options: Since the photo was posted at 8 a.m., there were more than 300 comments by 1 p.m.

Taylor and the new dog, a boy, will go through 10 weeks of training at an academy to learn how to become a team, post said. The K9 was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels a police service dog facility in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

As expected, some of the name suggestions are police related such as:

“Buster..like in BUSTED,” Sami Watson commented.

“I love Justice! Also Zeus (God of Law), Axel, Demeanor, Harbin (little shining fighter),” commented Erika Hostens.

and some were pretty clever:

“Maslow…. like Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. The second level is safety. He will be fulfilling that need,” Roberta Gates commented .

“How about Vaughn? Vaughn and Jake Taylor were a lethal combo in the “Major League” movies,” Bradley Michael commented.

“Elwood….then they can be The Blues Brothers, or brothers in blue,” Melissa Gregory Peterson commented.

Others were just doggone silly:

“ Bitey McBiteyourface,” David Porter commented.

“McGruff the Victimless Crime Dog,” Grebmloh Ymerej commented.

“Doggy Dog McDogface,” Tom Faulkner commented.

If you want shoot your shot at naming the K9, leave a comment on the Facebook post and explain why you think it fits!