Police searching for suspects after shots fired at Davenport apartments

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Three glass doors were shot out at a Davenport apartment complex.

Police say on Wednesday, August 14, around 1:29 a.m. they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 3800 Bridge Ave.

Officers searched the area and found several cartridge cases as well as damage to three sliding glass doors of an apartment complex.

No injuries were reported.