× LeClaire woman arrested for scamming family out of fundraiser donations

LECLAIRE, Iowa- A LeClaire woman in charge of donations for a families charity fundraiser deposited the money into her own bank account and spent the money instead of giving it to the family, according to police.

Chief of Police Shane Themas says in May of 2019, the LeClaire Police Department was contacted about a possible theft from a charity fundraiser.

A LeClaire family held a fundraiser in March of 2019 to raise money for medical expenses for their daughter.-Chief Themas

According to police, Barbara Ritter, 59, was in charge of organizing the vendor fair portion of the fundraiser.

The family says Ritter failed to turn over the donated funds from the vendors.

Police say that the total amount owed to the family was $972.

Ms. Ritter deposited the funds into her personal bank account and admitted to using those funds to take care of personal financial obligations.-Chief Themas

Ritter was arrested and charged with theft 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanor). Ritter was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 bond.