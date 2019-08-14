Heat, humidity, and storms to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've certainly enjoyed some comfortable conditions these last few days, void of any extreme heat/humidity. That is about to change as we head into the upcoming weekend.

The dome of heat that stayed in the Quad Cities region for much of July has taken a bit of a jog west allowing us to cool down and enjoy some beneficial rains. That heat dome will be expanding and shifting east as the week comes to an end, also sending the jet stream well to the north. During the transition is when we are likely to see our next decent chances for widespread rainfall.

By Friday morning a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop on the edge of the extreme heat somewhere in Iowa and northern parts of Missouri. This activity will move east towards the Quad Cities, likely while dissipating. However, many of us are likely to see some of this activity as we approach sunrise. Leftover boundaries from this initial wave of energy will reignite showers and storms for Friday afternoon and evening. We will repeat this same process each day into the weekend, but don't go canceling any outdoor plans. This activity is most likely to occur early in the morning and late at night.

Looking back at our temperature trends so far this year, it has been one wild ride. Coming off an extremely chilly and record-breaking January, we've seen our fair share of ups and downs. Last month proved to be much warmer compared to normal and it came as no surprise since we experienced very little in the way of rainfall. So far this month, we've started out warmer and looking long range it will be a trend that continues through the remainder of the month. The one difference is extremely dry conditions are NOT expected to persist as we occasionally get these larger storm complexes to move through. That will in all likelihood keep the threat for additional drought at bay these next few weeks.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

