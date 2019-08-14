× Four Loko teases a hard seltzer with three times more alcohol than the others

(CNN) — It looks like Four Loko is joining the crowded hard seltzer market.

The brand behind the colorful cans of high-alcohol malt beverages tweeted a photo Tuesday night of Four Loko Seltzer Sour, a seltzer subtly infused “with a hint of blue razz.”

The can touts it as the “hardest seltzer in the universe,” which it very well may be: The drink contains 14% alcohol by volume, nearly three times as much as leading alcoholic seltzers like White Claw.

It joins a lineup of unnaturally neon-hued gas station favorites like Watermelon, Sour Apple and Gold — which, according to the website, tastes like gold?

Four Loko’s parent company, Phusion Projects, didn’t respond to a request for comment or share a release date for the seltzer, so those searching for a more hardcore fizzy water will have to wait.

No one: Four Loko: heard yall wanted to die https://t.co/5TPCrKRxDD — blue lives ugly ☭ (@brownasfuck) August 14, 2019

Hard seltzer sales are skyrocketing

Whether a Four Loko seltzer should exist is one thing, but it’s probably a shrewd business decision: Spiked seltzers are having a major moment.

White Claw’s sales accounted for nearly 55% of all hard seltzer sales for the week of July 4, a 200% increase since 2018’s Fourth of July sales, according to data from Nielsen.

Together, White Claw and Truly, the second-largest seltzer brand, dominate nearly 85% of spiked seltzer sales, which have grown almost 200% across the market since last year, Nielsen reported.

The low-calorie, low-sugar drinks are often advertised as a healthier alternative to beer, though they pack a similar alcohol content, usually around 5% ABV.

It’s unclear how long the reign of spiked seltzers will last, but let’s hope it’s enough to find out whether Four Loko’s “blue razz” version is neon blue.