Enjoy the weather now! Heat wave starts after a stormy Friday

While there's an outside chance of a shower this afternoon, all eyes will be on developing heat and a few storms. The pattern gets a little more active beginning Friday.

Friday's severe weather outlook includes a chance for severe weather to our southwest. That will be where there's a bigger clash of air masses with very hot and humid air across Kansas and Arkansas to the cooler, drier air mass over the Great Lakes.

The hot weather will win out though. This weekend will be a transition time for us with highs in the 85-90 degree range. We'll also see a few isolated storms from time to time.

Next week, there's increasing confidence of 90+ temperatures with lots of humidity. Summer is certainly far from over!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen