Dixon police officer named National Officer of the Year

DIXON, Illinois-- Dixon High School resource officer Mark Dallas is being named National Officer of the Year by the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum.

This is one of many awards Dallas has been given since his heroic actions at Dixon High School in 2018, when he stopped a shooter who had opened fire within the school during graduation practice.

An award presentation will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Dixon City Hall., where Dallas will receive a replica plaque from the president of the National Association of Chiefs of Police/American Police Hall of Fame.

Dallas is now set to retire from the force.