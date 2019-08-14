Boy rescues cat after witnessing a man throw it off a bridge

Bridgeport, CT (WFSB) — Investigators are looking for whoever threw a cat off a bridge into water in Bridgeport.

According to Bridgeport Animal Control, it happened at Pulaski Street and Crescent Avenue, which is near the Pequonnock River.

A 10-year-old boy saw it happen and flagged down an officer, animal control said.

The boy reported that he saw a man throw a box off of the bridge.

He also said he heard meowing coming from inside of it. The box was completely taped up and tied in a garbage bag.

Animal control said the boy ran to the water’s edge and was able to save the male cat.

Investigators said they did not have any more information.

