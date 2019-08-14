× 2 Rock Falls men arrested for Sterling burglary

STERLING, Illinois — Two Rock Falls, Illinois men were arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a detached garage in Sterling.

Timothy M. Phillips and Dominic M. Duke, both 26, were arrested for an incident on Sunday, August 11, according to a statement from Sterling Police Department Detective Sgt. Todd Messer.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Miller Road for a reported burglary of a detached garage just before 4:30 a.m. Power tools and other items estimated at $500 were reported stolen.

Phillips and Duke are being held at Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond and face charges of burglary, criminal trespass to real property and theft.