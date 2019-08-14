2 Rock Falls men arrested for Sterling burglary

Posted 2:04 pm, August 14, 2019, by

Dominic M. Duke (right) and Timothy M. Phillips (left), both 26, were arrested for an incident on Sunday, August 11. Photos courtesy of Sterling Police Department Detective Sgt. Todd Messer.

STERLING, Illinois — Two Rock Falls, Illinois men were arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a detached garage in Sterling.

Timothy M. Phillips and Dominic M. Duke, both 26, were arrested for an incident on Sunday, August 11, according to a statement from Sterling Police Department Detective Sgt. Todd Messer.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Miller Road for a reported burglary of a detached garage just before 4:30 a.m. Power tools and other items estimated at $500 were reported stolen.

Phillips and Duke are being held at Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond and face charges of burglary, criminal trespass to real property and theft.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.