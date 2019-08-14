× 2 people dead after Muscatine house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa- 2 people are dead after a fire in Muscatine.

Firefighters say around 6:59 a.m. August 14, they arrived at a fire at a house on the 2500 block of Stewart Road.

Upon arrival heavy fire was found on the Northside of the building. Crews were able to knock down the fire and it was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes. Smoke damage was throughout, and several rooms of the structure suffered heavy fire damage.

Officials say a cause has not been determined but it does not appear suspicious.

There were two deaths, the names have not been released.

The Red Cross was requested for assistance.