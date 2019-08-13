Where to get a free ice cream cone tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- The Davenport Police Association will host the 5th annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social on August 13th, 2019.

The event will be at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. It kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m.

"The best thing we can do as an agency is build those relationships with the people we serve," Davenport Police Sergeant Eric Gruenhagen said. "We want them to have the opportunity to come meet us."

Davenport Police says it's a way to connect officers and the communities they serve.

"We have families and we have friends," Gruenhagen said." We are normal people that just have a very difficult job."

The event is free to the public. There will be 5 different flavors of Whitey's Ice Cream, live music, and a live martial arts performance.