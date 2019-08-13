× Refreshing temperatures ahead… Upcoming weekend trending wet

Broken cloudiness along with a few isolated showers will highlight our afternoon as temperatures climb around the 80 degree mark. We’ll blow away most of the cloud cover overnight allowing temperatures to dip around the lower 60s.

On Wednesday, a disturbance tracking in from the northwest resulting a mix of clouds and sun. Like today, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly dry with highs likely not getting out of the 70s.

Brighter skies will prevail Thursday with little change in our temperatures.

That will change heading into the upcoming weekend with warmer 80s and an increase in showers starting as early as Friday afternoon.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

