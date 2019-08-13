× Iowa: 78 guns seized and 25 arrested in large scale crackdown

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Almost 100 guns were seized and 25 people face charges after a sweeping effort by Iowa law enforcement to crack down on gun crimes.

Twenty-five people, all of whom are prohibited possessors of firearms, are facing 58 criminal charges as part of federal drug and gun investigations announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Seven Indictments and 18 Superseding Indictments by a Federal Grand Jury were filed last week in United States District Court in Davenport, Iowa. Several of the defendants had previously been charged and appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Stephen B. Jackson, Jr.-Iowa DOJ

Officials say the investigations were in several Iowa counties including; Clinton, Des Moines, Johnson, Scott, and Washington County.

Police seized 78 firearms including two sawed-off shotguns.

17 people, were arrested and their charges are listed below. The DOJ says the other cases remain sealed pending arrest.

DEFENDANT

Robert Lee Poore Case Number 3:19-cr-31

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearms

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 26, U.S.C. §§ 5841, 5845, 5861(d), 5871 – Receive and Possess Machineguns and Silencers

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Adam Steven White Case Number 3:19-cr-65

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) – Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 21, U.S.C. § 844(a) – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 1 year in custody

DEFENDANT

Larenzo Marshan Grandberry Case Number 3:19-cr-30

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 21, U.S.C. § 844(a) – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 1 year in custody

DEFENDANT

Deshawn Mitchell Case Number 3:19-cr-45

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Rodolfo Tellez Gutierrez Case Number 3:19-cr-45

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; mandatory minimum of 10 years

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; mandatory minimum of 10 years

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) – Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Curtis Lee Smith Case Number 3:19-cr-46

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(D) – Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Devario Dewayne Talley Case Number 3:18-cr-87

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Possession of a Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Carry a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

DEFENDANT

Adam Christopher Smith Case Number 3:19-cr-40

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 21, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Michael Terrell Richardson Case Number 3:18-cr-98

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(D) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

DEFENDANT

Zacharia Allen Clark Case Number 3:19-cr-27

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Terry Eugene Cook Case Number 3:19-cr-33

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) – Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

DEFENDANT

Junior Emilio Roldan Marin Case Number 3:19-cr-44

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3), 922(g)(8), 922(g)(9) – Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody