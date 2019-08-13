Iowa: 78 guns seized and 25 arrested in large scale crackdown
DAVENPORT, Iowa- Almost 100 guns were seized and 25 people face charges after a sweeping effort by Iowa law enforcement to crack down on gun crimes.
Twenty-five people, all of whom are prohibited possessors of firearms, are facing 58 criminal charges as part of federal drug and gun investigations announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Seven Indictments and 18 Superseding Indictments by a Federal Grand Jury were filed last week in United States District Court in Davenport, Iowa. Several of the defendants had previously been charged and appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Stephen B. Jackson, Jr.-Iowa DOJ
Officials say the investigations were in several Iowa counties including; Clinton, Des Moines, Johnson, Scott, and Washington County.
Police seized 78 firearms including two sawed-off shotguns.
17 people, were arrested and their charges are listed below. The DOJ says the other cases remain sealed pending arrest.
DEFENDANT
Robert Lee Poore Case Number 3:19-cr-31
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearms
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 26, U.S.C. §§ 5841, 5845, 5861(d), 5871 – Receive and Possess Machineguns and Silencers
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Adam Steven White Case Number 3:19-cr-65
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) – Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 21, U.S.C. § 844(a) – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 1 year in custody
DEFENDANT
Larenzo Marshan Grandberry Case Number 3:19-cr-30
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 21, U.S.C. § 844(a) – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 1 year in custody
DEFENDANT
Deshawn Mitchell Case Number 3:19-cr-45
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Rodolfo Tellez Gutierrez Case Number 3:19-cr-45
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; mandatory minimum of 10 years
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; mandatory minimum of 10 years
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) – Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Curtis Lee Smith Case Number 3:19-cr-46
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(D) – Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Devario Dewayne Talley Case Number 3:18-cr-87
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Possession of a Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Carry a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
DEFENDANT
Adam Christopher Smith Case Number 3:19-cr-40
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 21, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Michael Terrell Richardson Case Number 3:18-cr-98
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(D) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 21, U.S.C. § 846 – Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
DEFENDANT
Zacharia Allen Clark Case Number 3:19-cr-27
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of Ammunition
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Terry Eugene Cook Case Number 3:19-cr-33
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B) – Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance
Maximum Penalty is 40 years in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i) – Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3) – Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANT
Junior Emilio Roldan Marin Case Number 3:19-cr-44
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(3), 922(g)(8), 922(g)(9) – Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody
DEFENDANTS
Joseph Roosevelt Howard Rogers Case Number 3:19-cr-29
William Walter Franklin Case Number 3:19-cr-74
Justin Joseph Halter Case Number 3:19-cr-23
Levi Shelby Roe Case Number 3:19-cr-35
Marc Andrew Dietrich Case Number 3:19-cr-67
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
Title 18, U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody