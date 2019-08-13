× In the Kitchen with Fareway: How to Make Your Morning Cup of Coffee Work Even Better for You

August is National Coffee Month and so on Tuesday, August 13th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to take the go-to morning beverage and maximize its benefits:

Potential Health Benefits of Coffee

Can increase immunity due to antioxidants

Can boost brainpower and wakefulness for a short time due to the caffeine stimulating central nervous system

As with anything, moderation is key

Choose Wisely

Keep your coffee healthier by avoiding high calorie options such as sugary syrups and creams

Instead, add flavor with: Whole milk or coconut milk Pure vanilla or almond extract Spices such as pumpkin pie spice, apple pie spice, ground cinnamon, clove, nutmeg Cocoa powder Natural sweetener such as stevia



Coconut Vanilla Creamer

1, 15 ounce can full fat coconut milk or half and half

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Place all ingredients in a large jar and seal. Shake well for 2-3 minutes, until all ingredients are well distributed. Store in the refrigerator. Use amount desired. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon or ground nutmeg as desired.