Galena: 2 bikers wipeout on freshly oiled wet surface near Eagle Ridge Drive

GALENA, Illinois- Two motorcycle riders were injured when they drove through a construction area that police say had been freshly oiled.

According to the Jo Daviess County sheriff, Tuesday, August 13, Jeremey, 37, and Justin Hodges, 40, were driving their motorcycles near Highway 20 West near Eagle Ridge Drive when they hit a freshly oiled surface.

Police say the combination of the oil and the rain caused the bikers to lose control and skid across the highway.

Jeremy was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.