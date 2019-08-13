Davenport woman recalls being held at gunpoint during home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A Davenport woman is telling her story after she says she was held at gunpoint inside of her own home on Monday, August 12.

Ena Robinson said she was home watching a movie with her friend when she heard a knock on the door.

Police say it happened at just before one o'clock on Monday morning at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Jersey Ridge Road.

When she looked to see who was knocking, she saw two adult men who said they hit Robinson's car parked in the parking lot.

She went outside and didn't see much damage but, what happened next shocked her.

"As I was walking back in I knew then that something was up," said Robinson. "It wasn`t right."

When she walked back into her home, she noticed a third man standing by her door wearing a mask.

"The second we set foot into the house they kicked us down with guns and put us down to the floor," said Robinson.

With a gun pointed at her and her friend, Robinson says the thieves tore her home apart.

"They were pretty much just asking for money or anything valuable," said Robinson.

Digging through closets, the men destroyed some of her belongings.

"They looked everywhere in the house. They didn`t find anything and that`s when they started to get frustrated and they cocked the gun,"

Robinson, who is in the process of moving out of the home, says she did not have much to offer. She believes the thieves were frustrated by the lack of money.

"I was just like 'take my play station' and my friend wasn't going to give it up but, he's like 'my wallet is over there," she said.

Robinson said the thieves also stole both of the victim's cellphones.

Robinson had an old cell phone that she used to call for help.

Now, police say they are investigating this incident.

Robinson says a neighbor offered up her surveillance footage, hoping to help hunt down the alleged criminals.

As for Robinson, she is looking at ways to protect herself in the future.

"Now, I am on the verge of getting my concealed carry and I never want to feel that way again,"

No injuries were reported and so far, no arrests have been made.