'Dark Crystal' prequel series gets new trailer

(CNN) — At the end of this month, a new chapter will be added to “The Dark Crystal” story beloved by many.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” Netflix’s prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film, centers on a fight for the survival of the planet Thra against the evil Skeksis.

The trailer released Tuesday gives the fullest look yet at the upcoming series. True to Henson’s legacy, the show utilizes classic puppetry but marries it with modern visual effects, for a pretty stunning-looking result.

The series features an impressive line-up of voice actors, like Taron Egerton, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Izzard, Harvey Fierstein, Andy Samberg and Sigourney Weaver as The Narrator.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” debuts on Netflix on August 30.